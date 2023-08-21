Voluntary evacuation ordered for low-lying areas in the city of Kingsville

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — City officials in Kingsville are closely monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, and a voluntary evacuation has been ordered for low-lying areas in Riviera, Baffin Bay, and Loyola Beach.

Both Santa Gertrudis ISD and Kingsville ISD will be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 22 due to inclement weather from the tropical storm.

Emergency Management Coordinator Chief Juan Adame has elevated the city of Kingsville's readiness to Level III.

"Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid has increased readiness to Level III and ordered the closure of all Kleberg County buildings on Tuesday. Naval Air Station Kingsville has ordered the RV park on the installation to evacuate," officials stated.

City leaders said the storm has the potential to cause heavy rainfall in the area, with the heaviest chance of rain occurring from late Monday night through Tuesday night.

Winds could reach gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour Tuesday. Sustained winds are forecast at 25 to 35 miles per hour. Tornadoes are possible during this storm; please consider any sounding sirens real and not a test," city officials said.

All citizens should take precautions to prepare their families for this potentially hazardous storm, including picking up necessary supplies like medication, food, water, and batteries as soon as possible.

Make sure vehicles have a full tank of gas and all cell phones are fully charged. Secure all loose items outside in the yard and make sure the property is cleared of any debris that could cause damage to the home or your neighbor's property.

"Also, bring all residential rollout trash receptacles in from the street. Public works will continue trash service, and crews are working now to clear storm drains and pick up brush piles. In the event flooding occurs on City of Kingsville streets, crews are prepared to barricade dangerous and water-obstructed roadways," Kingsville officials said.

Residents are urged to stay off the roads and stay at home during periods of heavy rainfall. The City of Kingsville Health Director Emilio Garcia is also asking residents to make plans for their outdoor pets and bring them inside during the storm.