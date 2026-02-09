VMart to Host Massive Lunar New Year Festival in Corpus Christi on Valentine’s Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — VMart is inviting the Coastal Bend community to celebrate Lunar New Year with a full day of culture, entertainment and family-friendly activities in Corpus Christi.

The Lunar New Year Festival will take place on Saturday, February 14, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3809 Airline Rd, bringing together traditional performances, interactive attractions and dozens of food vendors for a festive Valentine’s Day celebration.

Organizers say this year’s event will be the biggest yet.

“This year is completely different. We made it bigger, the biggest ever,” said Cici Zhaiwang, co-owner of VMart. “We’re bringing a lot of activities for the community and making it a full day of fun for everyone.”

What to Expect

Guests attending the festival can look forward to:

🐲 Traditional Lion Dance performances

⛸ Ice skating court

🐴 Petting zoo and horse rides in celebration of the Year of the Horse

🏃 Obstacle courses and kids activities

🍜 Food trucks and canopy vendors

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

“This is for everyone,” Zhaiwang said. “It is completely free for people to come and enjoy the whole day.”

This year’s celebration also highlights the Chinese zodiac.

Celebrating the Year of the Horse

The Lunar New Year follows a 12-year zodiac cycle, with each year represented by a different animal and personality traits.

“Each year has one animal, and it represents a birth year in a 12-year cycle,” Zhaiwang explained. “This year is the Year of the Horse.”

Co-owner Zoey Tran says each zodiac animal carries symbolic meaning.

“If you were born in the Year of the Horse, people believe you are active, hardworking and strong,” Tran said. “Every animal has special meanings.”

To honor the Year of the Horse, organizers are incorporating horse rides and a petting zoo into this year’s event.

In addition to the cultural performances and family attractions, festival goers can expect an extensive lineup of food options.

“We will have 7-8 food trucks and food vendors, so it’s going to be amazing,” Zhaiwang said. “We’re also creating special Lunar New Year drinks and dishes just for the festival.”

Organizers encourage families and friends to spend Valentine’s Day enjoying culture, cuisine and community celebration.

For more information about the event, including vendor updates, visit VMart’s official social media page.

