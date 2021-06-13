Visitors got to experience cuisine from different parts of the world at Ethnic Fest

The 28th annual Ethnic Festival took place Saturday.

Visitors got to experience cuisine from different parts of the world.

The event took place at the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Flour Bluff.

The fundraiser was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year’s event looks to raise money for a new religious education building.

“Our church, St. Paul, we've got a big group of ethnicity here,” said the event’s chairperson Rick Olivares. "It's just great to see the culture here. Every year, for 28 years, we have been having this event, and its just good to see the culture.”

Olivares would like to thank all of the volunteers who helped make this event a complete success.