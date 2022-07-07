CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Visit Corpus Christi and the Corpus Christi Hooks are hosting their first-ever Hospitality Industry Appreciation Night at Whataburger Field on July 12.

"This special event will highlight the Corpus Christi hospitality and service industry professionals for all their hard work and effort that make Corpus Christi thrive," said organizers.

The Corpus Christi community is invited to Whataburger Field as the Hooks take on the Arkansas Neutrals on Tuesday, July 12.

Guests will enjoy the game, hear from Visit Corpus Christi President and CEO Brett Oetting, and watch him throw out the first pitch.

"Hospitality and Service Industry employees will receive a free hot dog, chips, and a drink when they purchase tickets through the Visit Corpus Christi website," added organizers.

Hospitality employees are invited to stop by the Visit Corpus Christi booth and head over to the Visit Corpus Christi website for a free cap while supplies last.

All hospitality industry professionals can pick up their free hot dog, chips, and drink vouchers at the top of section 119.

Hospitality Industry employees can purchase tickets through this special offer here.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

6:05 p.m. – Gates open

6:35 p.m. – Pre-game Presentation

7 p.m. – Game Time

WHERE: Whataburger Field

734 E Port Avenue

Corpus Christi, Texas 78401