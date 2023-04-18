Visit CC launches 'Destination Next' to gain insight from the community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Visit Corpus Christi is working on a four-year plan to attract more tourists to the Coastal Bend area.

The project is called "Destination Next," and Visit CC has hired a consulting firm to help develop the plan.

The consulting firm has already conducted a survey that was sent to city workers, the downtown management district, and local business owners.

The next step is to hear from Corpus Christi residents.

Residents will get their chance to pitch ideas or express concerns during two town hall meetings scheduled for April 19.

The first Destination Next town hall will be held Wednesday at Hard Knocks on the Island. It starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m., and lunch will be provided for all attendees.

The second town hall will be held in downtown Corpus Christi at Brewster Street Ice House on North Tancahua from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided for all attendees of the town hall meeting.

