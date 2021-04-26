Virtual reality helping to boost U.S. Navy recruiting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Navy is using virtual reality to help recruit sailors.

The Nimitz virtual reality trailer will be at Flour Bluff High School for the next few days.

It's part of the Navy's promotional days.

The virtual reality experience allows students to take part in a Navy Seal mission.

“It felt pretty good. I had a good time,” said Commander Bill Hughen of the Flour Bluff NJROTC. “After you get done driving the boat and finish the mission, you come out and there is information about Navy recuiting. I was ready to sign up again and start all over.”

Students were also given information about the Navy's scholarship programs that are available.

If you would like to check out the Nimitz virtual reality experience, it will be downtown on Saturday and Sunday as part of the Wings over South Texas Air Show which is being hosted by Buc Days.

