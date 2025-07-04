Villa South Assisted Living unveils Veterans Honor Wall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday, July 3rd marked a special day for residents at the Villa South Assisted Living facility. They received their own version of the Wall of Honor.

A ceremony was held to celebrate the latest addition. The event featured The Veterans Band and the Honor Guard.

The Wall of Honor was added after the assisted living's program director Stephanie Brown visited the place and noticed a lack of veteran acknowledgment inside it, prompting her to change it.

Kris 6 News caught up with area volunteer coordinator Ronnie Schultz and asked for his thoughts on the Honor Wall and event.

"It was very near and dear to our heart because, again, of our "We honor Veterans" program," Schultz said. "So we really enjoyed it, and we hope those in attendance enjoyed it as well."

This event comes just one day before Independence Day, which Schultz, says was planned out this way.