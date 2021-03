CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In 1990, President George H.W. Bush named March.29, National Vietnam Veterans Day.

To remember those who served and the end of the Vietnam War on March 29, 1973 a ceremony will take place in Corpus Christi today.

The Corpus Christi Navy Exchange will distribute lapel pins to Vietnam veterans who served on active duty from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975.

The lapel pins will be given out on a first-come-first-serve basis from 11 am to 4 pm or while supplies last.