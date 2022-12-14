Victim found in roadway, police investigating

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is undergoing surgery at a local hospital after

being found lying in the roadway near Buddy Lawrence and Interstate 37 with severe injuries.

Corpus Christi Police were called to the area around 4:40 a.m. after passersby reported finding an unknown man lying in the road off IH-37.

When officers arrived, they found the man with several gunshot wounds to his back and an injury to his head.

CCPD is currently working to confirm if those injuries to the head are gunshot wounds as well. Police said the man was semi-conscious while being transported to Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline and is now undergoing surgery.

The victim was able to give investigators a very vague description of a vehicle which is described as a dark gray car with one person inside.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back with

KRIS 6 News for more updates.

