VFW receives free new air conditioning units following theft

A local VFW post is receiving a new air conditioning unit after thieves stole copper out of their old ones.
Posted at 11:46 AM, May 28, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2397 on Ayers Street in Corpus Christi has been without air conditioning since early May after thieves stole the copper coils from their AC units, rendering them useless.

Two local companies have since come forward to fix that.

Gemaire Distributors worked with air conditioner manufacturer Rheem to supply two new AC units to the VFW, costing the local company around $8,000.

Mathews Air Comfort Solutions supplied several workers who installed the AC units free of charge to the VFW on Friday.

