VFW 3904 in Rockport to launch 'Reboot Recovery' program in September

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The VFW Post 3904 in Rockport will launch a new 12-week trauma healing course for veterans on September 5. This will be the first one in the Coastal Bend area.

Since 2011, the program called Reboot Recovery has helped thousands of active military and veterans cope with the trauma they have experienced.

Pointman Ministries and VFW Post 3904 are teaming up with Reboot Recovery to launch its combat recovery course.

“We are hoping to gather interest in Corpus Christi and local larger towns so that we could get more people involved in it because there are a lot of people down here that are formal vets or retired vets that could benefit from this program,” Tony Lamson said.

He said the12-weekk program will be completely free and open for any combat veteran and their spouse.

“It’s a safe place where veterans can come in here and spouses could come in here and talk to people that are willing to listen,” he said.

Lamason added the healing process can only begin if veterans choose to show up.

"If you show up something good is going to come out of it, but if you choose to stay at home you're guaranteed not to take anything away from it, so show up,” he added.

Lamson said he hopes Reboot Recovery continues to grow and expand in the Coastal Bend so that veterans continue to have a safe space.

If you are interested click here the group will be meeting every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

