Veterans Stand Down event connects Corpus Christi veterans with essential services

The City of Corpus Christi is reminding veterans that help is available through local organizations and community partners.

On Thursday, the Mayor’s Committee on Veteran Affairs hosted a Veterans Stand Down event on North Staples Street, bringing together resources and support services for local veterans.

The event provided assistance in several areas, including clothing, shoes, healthcare, housing and employment resources.

"It means family. Veterans are family and that's why we're here," said Martin Longoria with the Mayor's Committee on Veteran Affairs. "We all come together. We have veterans that are in different organizations, but we all come together for those that need a hand."

Organizers say the event is designed to help veterans connect with services that can improve their quality of life and provide support during challenging times.

The Mayor’s Committee on Veteran Affairs is encouraging local businesses, organizations and community groups interested in supporting future Veterans Stand Down events to reach out and get involved.