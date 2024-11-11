Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Veterans Day ceremony held at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park

The City of Corpus Christi and the Mayor’s Committee for Veteran Affairs hosted a Veterans Day Ceremony to recognize veterans and active-duty military for their service to our country at Sherrill Veteran’s Memorial Park.

IMG_3105.jpg Photo by: Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News IMG_3117.jpg Photo by: Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News IMG_3115.jpg Photo by: Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News IMG_3114 (1).jpg Photo by: Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News IMG_3110.jpg Photo by: Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News IMG_3113.jpg Photo by: Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News IMG_3111.jpg Photo by: Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News IMG_3108.jpg Photo by: Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News IMG_3118.jpg Photo by: Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News IMG_3107.jpg Photo by: Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News IMG_3106.jpg Photo by: Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News

Veterans Day ceremony held at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park

close-gallery
  • IMG_3105.jpg
  • IMG_3117.jpg
  • IMG_3115.jpg
  • IMG_3114 (1).jpg
  • IMG_3110.jpg
  • IMG_3113.jpg
  • IMG_3111.jpg
  • IMG_3108.jpg
  • IMG_3118.jpg
  • IMG_3107.jpg
  • IMG_3106.jpg

Share

Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News
Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News
Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News
Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News
Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News
Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News
Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News
Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News
Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News
Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News
Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next