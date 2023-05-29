Veterans and community work together to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The John Wiebel VFW Post 2932 in Aransas Pass observed Memorial Day this year by holding its first annual Memorial Day Community Appreciation Celebration.

The post puts a heavy focus on giving back to their community, but their community gave back to them by supplying free food and music for the event. Mac's Barbecue gave out free plates for those in attendance. 14-year-old Julian Lopez volunteered to play at no cost for the VFW post as a way to give back to them for always supporting him in his music career. Together they are honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Commander Ray Mares said they wanted to do something to not only bring the importance of Memorial Day to the community but to honor those who they hold near and dear to their hearts.

"This VFW was founded in 1934. A lot of the members who founded this VFW are no longer with us. We remember anybody and everybody who has fought for our freedoms," Mares said.

Navy Veteran and post member Christopher Salters said it meant a lot to him to observe Memorial Day with those he fought for.

"It means giving back to the people who give their lives for our country. I just love to give back. That’s why I joined this VFW; to give back to the community of Aransas Pass," Salters said.

Veterans from neighboring VFW posts came out to show their support, as well.

Ingleside post member Fred Mittelstedt shared the importance of why he traveled to take part in the appreciation.

"Why did we fight all these wars? What was it ultimately about? It was about freedom. Freedom to say what you want, do what you want, and love who you want," Mittelstedt said.

The event was also to recognize Vietnam Veterans.

"Everybody deserves the recognition for their service. I am one individual who chose to do a job that most sane, rational adults would not choose to do. But I don't regret it. I would probably do it all over again. Thanks to those who are willing to go and do what any others won’t and make those sacrifices," Mittelstedt said.

The turnout for the first annual appreciation celebration was greater than expected. The post plans to make this an annual event to not only remember their brave friends but to appreciate what they sacrificed their lives for.

