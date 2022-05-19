Veteran police officer honored by CCPD

One Corpus Christi Police Department officer was recognized Thursday.

Javier Cantu was named the department's officer of the year. He has been involved in several programs such as the police explorers, and Operation Safe Return.

He said he was humbled by this award, and almost didn't believe it when he got the call.

“I got called on April Fools’ Day that I had been nominated and selected for Officer of the Year, and I just thought ya know,” he said. “It's an April Fools’ Joke, because there's many, many, officers in our police department, and they were like ‘No, no you got it,’ and so it's been an honor being recognized by the city and police department.”

Cantu has been a police officer for 23 years.