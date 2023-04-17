Veteran health fair returns to the Island University after 3 year hiatus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System teamed up once again with the Island University to host free health fairs for veterans and their families.

This partnership started 3 years ago, but was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Veterans who attended Monday's event were able to learn about alternative health practice and services available to them and their families.

"Many of our veterans are isolated and we really want to encourage them to stop isolating, come on out, come to the clinics and join our classes," said program manager Dr. John Miller.

Veterans were also able to get information about health care benefits and other services they may have questions about.