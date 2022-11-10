Veteran from Portland nominated for 'Transition to Trucking' award

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local veteran from Portland was nominated by Del Mar for the 'Transition to Trucking' Award.

Ashley Leiva served in the U.S Army for nearly 16 years, in 2021 she attended Del Mar Transportation Services and received her CDL.

Leiva is one of 11 veterans nominated for the award.

The Transition to Trucking Award is given to a military rookie driver to kick off their entrepreneurial career.

Kenworth awards a recent transition veteran into trucking with a brand new semi-truck.

To vote for Leiva click here, you are allowed to vote once every day until Nov.11.