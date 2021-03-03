Menu

Veteran feeding the hungry continues work from hospital bed

Will Henderson, a local veteran who has worked to help his community by feeding the hungry, has been hospitalized for nearly three weeks.
Posted at 4:44 AM, Mar 03, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Will Henderson, a local veteran who has worked to help his community by feeding the hungry, has been hospitalized for nearly three weeks.

He broke several bones after he fell from a stroke. Henderson has been released from ICU and has regained some movement and even as he lies in a hospital bed, he aims to continue helping those around him.

“I’m keeping up my mission on feeding the nurses and all the staff every day bringing in food for them," Henderson said. "Bringing them KFC, bringing them chips, sandwiches, everything, cookies, cakes."

Henderson also says he will be released soon but will have to wear a neck brace until May.

If you would like to help him, you can donate to his GoFundMe page here.

