Venezuelan community in Corpus Christi reacts to the earthquakes that struck Venezuela

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Venezuela was hit by back-to-back earthquakes Wednesday night, and the results were deadly and devastating.

The first quake hit at about 6:04 p.m. Wednesday. It measured 7.2 in magnitude. The second, stronger quake measured 7.5 and struck less than a minute after the first.

Venezuela earthquakes kill nearly 200, leave thousands missing

The coastal region just north of the capital city of Caracas was the hardest hit.

Nearly 200 people are known to have died, but with thousands reported missing across the country, the death toll is expected to keep climbing. The number of injured is about 1,000.

Maria Quevedo, who has family in Venezuela, described the chaos her sister experienced firsthand.

"My sister was at the mall at the moment in Caracas and she says it was completely, it was a disaster. All the windows broke, people were screaming. The structure was falling down."

Quevedo says Venezuela is in desperate need of aid and encourages people to donate to any relief efforts for the victims of the earthquakes.

The U.S. has deployed search and rescue teams, medical resources and humanitarian assistance.

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