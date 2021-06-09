Vector control updates mosquito spraying schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With fluctuating weather patterns in the Coastal Bend, it's not surprising to see mosquitoes have returned with a vengeance.

The city of Corpus Christi has updated their mosquito spraying schedule tentatively, depending on weather conditions and wind speed.

Due to high winds, Vector Control could not spray on their originally-scheduled date - Monday June 7, 2021. The spraying schedule has been adjusted - a full list of tentative dates can be found below.

The North Beach area and West Side of Corpus Christi were both sprayed last night. Tonight, Annaville and the Nueces River area neighborhoods are next on the list.

Corpus Christi Vector Control is asking residents to practice the "5 D's of Defense."

Deet: Use insect repellent containing deet

Dress: Wear long sleeves and pants when you are outside

Dawn/Daytime/Dusk: The times mosquitoes are most active

Drain: Remember to drain standing water, where mosquitoes breed

Doctor: consult a physician if you feel sick after being bitten.

Besides draining standing water, yard maintenance is another way to cut down on the mosquito population. Vector Control also reminds the public to remember their pets, limit their time outdoors and only use veterinarian-approved insect repellents.

Vector Control will continue to focus on the known breeding grounds of mosquitoes. Crews begin spraying at approximately 8 p.m.

Tentative Spraying Route Schedule :

Tuesday, June 8: Routes 11, 14, 15 (North Beach, West Side)

Wednesday, June 9: Routes 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 (AnnaVille & Nueces River)

Thursday, June 10: Routes 17, 19 (Seaside Cemetary. IWA.)

Friday, June 11: Routes 27, 28, 29 (FlourBluff)

Monday, June 14: Routes 30, 31, 32 (The Island)

Tuesday, June 15: Routes 26, 23 (Southside)

Wednesday, June 16: 21, 24 (Southside / Oso Golf Course)

Updates to the mosquito spraying schedule are posted to the City’s website.