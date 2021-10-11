Vatican official visits Diocese of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Diocese of Corpus Christi received a visit Monday from a representative of Pope Francis.

His Excellency Archbishop Christophe Pierre is the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States of America.

He is the Ambassador to the U.S. for the Pope and the Vatican State.

Archbishop Pierre brought major news for the Catholic church during a visit to Corpus Christi Cathedral.

On Sunday, Pope Francis announced the start of a Synodal Journey for all Catholics around the world.

Synod comes from the Greek word for "assembly".

For the next three years, Pope Francis has asked Catholics to come together to rediscover their identity as members of the church.

The Archbishop says, "He wants us, you know, to, to encounter, meet one another along the path of our life so that we may know each other, we may discover, respect each other, the beauty of each one on order to work together and in order to do so you need to listen instead of judging, instead of condemning, fighting, listen."

Over the next two years, the Diocese of Corpus Christi will join with others around the world to begin a new phase of life for the Catholic church.

Archbishop Pierre says Pope Francis wants Catholics and the church to deepen their identity.

The message he brought to those gathered in Corpus Christi cathedral is that Catholics must constantly renew themselves so that they may go along their path together towards God,

The Archbishop says the Pope has offered the method to accomplish that goal, the Synodal journey, "The Pope offers that to all the church, all the bishops so that in order to, to deepen and to rediscover our identity as members of the church, we need to walk together."

While the Synodal journey has a worldwide and historic scope, Archbishop Pierre is simple.

He says Pope Francis is simply asking Catholics to become better people.

