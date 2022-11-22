VA holds open houses for new mobile medical units for rural areas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System held several ribbon-cutting ceremonies launching two new Mobile Medical Units (MMU) for Veterans throughout the Texas Valley.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held yesterday in Rockport for one of the new Veterans administration mobile medical units.

Today, the mobile medical unit will make two stops for open house tours. The first stop will be in Kingsville at the American Legion Post 99, located at 2502 East Kennedy Avenue, from 8:45 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.

Then they'll head to Alice and stop at the Mi Casa Home Health Agency on North Texas Boulevard from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The new Corpus Christi VA MMU will deploy to rural areas for Texas Valley Veterans who have limited access to healthcare in those areas.

“Connecting with our Veterans and the community is an integral component to the VA mission,” said Hugo Martinez, acting public affairs officer at Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System. ]

At the ribbon-cutting event, VA administered flu vaccines for Veterans as well as provided an informational booth.

“During this event, we will celebrate our Veterans and their families as well as connect with our community to share information about the services we provide and the new mobile medical unit,” added Martinez.

Veterans and family members, who are not able to stop by these events, may always visit www.va.gov/health-care/about-va-health-benefits/ [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] .

If a Veteran is interested in receiving primary care through the MMU or has questions about where it will travel, please call 1-855-864-0516 and ask to speak with a VA Mobile Medical Unit staff member.

