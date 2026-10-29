UTSA men's basketball coach arrested on suspicion of DWI in Corpus Christi

The head men's basketball coach at the University of Texas at San Antonio was arrested in Corpus Christi early Tuesday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to a police report.

Corpus Christi police said officers found 45-year-old James Austin Claunch asleep in the driver's seat of a running Mercedes outside a store around 5:06 a.m.

According to the report, officers observed signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, the odor of alcohol and difficulty maintaining balance.

Police said Claunch admitted he had been drinking and told officers he had driven to the store.

He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

The University of Texas at San Antonio announced Wednesday that Claunch has been suspended following the arrest.

Additional details about the suspension or any disciplinary action have not been released.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department.