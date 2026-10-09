Utility repairs continue on Everhart Road, causing lane closures and delays

Drivers who regularly travel along Everhart Road should plan for extra time behind the wheel as utility repairs continue in the area.

Multiple lane closures remain in place on Everhart Road between Sierra Blanca Boulevard and Willowick Drive. City crews began repair work Wednesday and are expected to remain on site through Oct. 14, weather permitting.

Motorists can expect traffic delays while crews complete the repairs and are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible.

Officials have not said when all lanes will fully reopen.

