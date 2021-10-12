USS Lexington Museum is hiring multiple positions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The USS Lexington Museum is hiring for multiple positions.
In hope of filling the positions, the museum is hosting a job fair Wednesday.
The fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2914 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78402.
Veterans and civilians are encouraged to apply for the following open positions:
- Aircraft Restoration Technician
- Mechanic
- Hull Technician
- Custodian
- Damage Control (Security)
- Carpenter
- Ships Store Cashier
You can review the job descriptions here.