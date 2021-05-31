USS Lexington hosts commemoration and wreath laying ceremony for Memorial Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The USS Lexington Museum on the Bay will host a commemoration and wreath laying ceremony today. To honor military members who died in service for this country. The ceremony will begin at 2pm.

Seaside Memorial Park has been honoring military by offering small U.S. Flags to place at veterans graves located at 4357 Ocean Drive.

The Texas State Aquarium is open today from 10a to 5pm located at 2710 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78402.

The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi performs at 10 am at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park located at 222 S. Shoreline Boulevard.

