This week marks the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, one of the most important naval battles of World War II.

It took place in June 1942, when the United States defeated an attacking fleet of the Imperial Japanese Navy near Midway Atoll.

The attack on Midway cost Japan four aircraft carriers and more than 200 planes and pilots in the first clear victory for the United States.

Greg Chandler will attend a Battle of Midway Ceremony on the USS Lexington on Friday at 11 a.m.