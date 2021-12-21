USPS works to deliver holiday packages

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's just a few days left to mail out holiday packages for delivery before Christmas Day.

“We work hard all year but especially right now," USPS manager Brian Schafer said. "This is our time to shine.”

At the Lamar Park Post Office, workers are scanning, sorting and loading up to deliver packages.

“I have routes that have over 200 packages and small packages throughout a day,” said Schafer, who says there's 46 routes covered by 83 staff members plus four additional holiday staff working 12 to 14 hours in a day.

“They deliver their parcels between 6 o’clock and 9 o’clock," Schafer said. "We’re trying to get everything to the customer as fast as we can."

Now, they're down to the wire.

Wednesday is the final day to ship out priority mail express. Staff says they're feeling the heat with that approaching deadline.

“You know we’ve been here since 5:30 in the morning so we’re just going non stop just trying to get the bulk of the mail out,” said city letter carrier Monica Mendoza.

Despite the rush, Mendoza says she loves her job - especially around this time of the year.

“It's really nice to see when people get their packages and to see they’re kids come out and they’re waiting for something," Mendoza said. "It’s really truly rewarding."

USPS delivery won't just end on Christmas Eve. According to its website, drivers will be delivering up to Christmas Day.

UPS and FedEx also have shipping deadlines this week.

Here is the UPS website and the FedEx website for more information.