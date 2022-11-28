USPS Operation Santa: write a letter, help make a holiday wish come true

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United States Postal Service is, once again, teaming up with jolly St. Nick to make sure presents get delivered, but they need help.

Operation Santa, a staple for well over 100 years, helps deliver gifts to kids of all ages. Folks with USPS say there is just something special about giving back.

“That one sense of normalcy, that one sense of everything's gonna be okay is when they see that letter carrier, that postal truck coming through the neighborhood, because we are so important to the communities,” said Mark Inglett, a USPS communications representative.

There are a few deadlines to take note of. Anyone needing a little extra love this year can start writing letters to Santa today through December 12. Anyone wishing to help Santa make this year awesome has a deadline of December 19 to adopt a letter, shop, and send the gifts off. Sign up to write to Santa and adopt a letter online.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.