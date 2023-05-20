US Marshals searching for wanted man who escaped from CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United States Marshals are searching for an wanted man who escaped from CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital on Shoreline Boulevard while receiving medical treatment, according to a release.

51-year-old David Jr. Benavides was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and yellow hospital socks. He is described as a white man with brown eyes and brown hair, standing at about five feet nine inches, 180 pounds with chest and arm tattoos.

The U.S. Marshals are looking for Benavides as he is an escape risk and is know to abuse drugs. He is considered armed and dangerous, the release states

Those with information on Benavides should 911 immediately or contact Special Deputy Mathew Koenig at (361)267-6500.

