Update: Fulton fence case to be decided by jury

ARANSAS, Texas — Friday in Aransas County Court, the town of Fulton and John Johnson agreed to keep a temporary injunction in place pending the outcome of a jury trial in the case.

The gate built to block Casterline Drive will stay open, for now.

The property, which is bisected by Casterline Dr., has been in Johnson’s family since 1936. Casterline Dr. was platted in 1888, but not laid until 1945.

The problem between Johnson and the town of Fulton started earlier this year when Johnson tried fencing in his property, blocking the road with a gate.

The town responded with the temporary restraining order, blocking Johnson from keeping the gate closed.

Previous court cases have ruled that the road is part of Johnson’s property.

A jury of his peers will now decide the fence’s fate.

“I think it's important for the peers in my community to look at the facts and determine how this should be resolved,” said Rebecca Johnson, John Johnson’s wife.

So far, no court date has been set. The Johnson’s expect the jury trial to start sometime this summer.

