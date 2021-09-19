Upcoming street closures and traffic alerts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the city of Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend drivers can expect several road closures and changes in the coming weeks, as construction and maintenance continues for several ongoing projects.

One closure starts tomorrow, September 20. Contractors for AEP will implement daily mobile lane closures along the Northbound and Southbound lanes of Ocean Drive, from Ennis Joslin Road to Resaca Street. The mobile work zone is "needed to convert exisiting streetlights to LED lights.

Other street closures along the city’s major streets impacting motorists and pedestrians are listed below. These closures may be due to construction, special event activity, or maintenance. All closures are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, or other circumstances.

The city said work zone safety is a priority. Motorists are advised to slow down, follow posted speed limits, pay attention, watch out for workers, obey signs and allow additional travel time for delays.

CITY STREET RECONSTRUCTION OR MAINTENANCE PROJECTS

Airline Road – South Padre Island Drive to McArdle Road (Bond 2018)

All traffic will be shifted to the east side of the roadway (northbound lanes) during this phase of construction. Airline Road will be reduced to one lane, in each direction, within the construction limits. Access to local businesses will be maintained during construction. Drivers and pedestrians should also expect the following traffic changes:

Left turns from northbound Airline Road onto McArdle Road are restricted at the intersection.

The northbound right lane will be closed at the intersection of Airline Road and South Padre Island Drive (SPID). Thru traffic will be merged into a single lane. The left-turn lane and exclusive right-turn lane at the SPID intersection will remain open.

The southbound right lane will be closed at the intersection of Airline Road and McArdle Road. Thru traffic will be merged into a single lane. The left-turn lane at the McArdle Road intersection will remain open. Motorists will still be allowed to turn right (westbound) onto McArdle Road at the intersection.

The right lane along McArdle Road (eastbound direction) will be closed at the intersection of Airline Road and McArdle Road. Thru traffic will be merged into a single lane. The left-turn lane will remain open.

The shared left/thru lane along the South Padre Island Drive (SPID) frontage road (eastbound direction) will be closed at the intersection of Airline Road. Thru traffic will be merged into the shared thru/right lane.

Driveway openings are provided for business access within the project limits. Access is limited to right-in/right-out only.

Sidewalks will be closed along the west side of Airline Road between McArdle Road and SPID.

Ayers Street Pedestrian Improvement and Turn Lane – South Padre Island Drive (SPID) to Gollihar Road (Bond 2014)

During this phase, the following traffic changes and lane closures are implemented:

Northbound Ayers Street is closed at the Crosstown/SPID Interchange (frontage road) intersection. Thru traffic is encouraged to seek alternate routes to access businesses in the area.

Ayers Street is also reduced to one lane, one-way traffic from Gollihar Road to SPID (southbound direction only).

Johanna Street to Crosstown/SPID Interchange (Northbound) – The outside thru lane on Ayers Street is closed approaching the Crosstown/SPID interchange. This lane closure will continue through the underpass of SPID. This closure will not impact access to the eastbound frontage road of SPID.

Johanna Street to Crosstown/SPID Interchange (Southbound) - The left-turn lane and median openings are closed.

Crosstown/SPID Interchange & Ayers Street Intersection (Northbound) – Northbound Ayers Street is CLOSED at the Crosstown/SPID Interchange intersection. Motorists must use alternate detour routes such as the SH 286 northbound frontage road, Gollihar Road, Kostoryz Road, or McArdle Road to access local businesses.

Crosstown/SPID Interchange to Gollihar Road – Ayers Street is reduced to one lane, one-way traffic flow in the southbound direction only. Access to all local businesses is provided.

Ayers Street and Gollihar Road Intersection – The outside thru lane on Ayers Street, in the southbound direction only, is closed approaching the Gollihar Road intersection.

SH 358 Frontage Road (Eastbound) – The shared thru left-turn lane is closed.

RTA bus stops are closed from Gollihar Road to SPID. Bus stops remain open at the Port Ayers Transfer Station.

Brooke Road – Rodd Field Road Intersection (City Stormwater IDIQ)

Beginning on Monday, September 20, a segment of Brooke Road, on the west side of Rodd Field Road, will be closed to perform storm water utility installations. The scope of work will require a closure beginning at the intersection of Rodd Field and extending 300-ft west. The work is expected to last 32 days.

Delgado Street – Salazar Street to Dead End (Residential Street Rebuild Program)

Delgado Street, between Salazar Street and the Dead End, is closed for reconstruction. The contractor will provide local access only to residents along Delgado Street.

Denver Avenue – Doddridge Street to Jackson Place (Residential Street Rebuild Program)

Denver Avenue, between Doddridge Street and Jackson Place, is closed for reconstruction. The contractor will provide local access only to residents along Denver Avenue.

Holly Road – Crosstown Expressway (SH 286) to Greenwood Drive (Bond 2012)

During Phase 1, drivers and pedestrians should expect the following traffic changes:

Holly Road is reduced to one lane, one-way traffic in the westbound direction (SH 286 to Greenwood Drive).

The southbound left-turn lane on Greenwood Drive, at the Holly Road intersection, is closed.

The right-turn lane, along northbound Greenwood Drive, is closed at the Holly Road intersection.

The eastbound thru lane, along Holly Road, is closed at the Greenwood Drive intersection.

Sidewalks within the construction zone are closed.

Laguna Shores Road – South Padre Island Drive to Graham Road (Bond 2018)

Laguna Shores Road, between South Padre Island Drive and Graham Road, is closed for reconstruction. Motorists are advised to use Waldron Road as an alternative route for thru traffic. Access is provided within the closed roadway segments to residences and businesses within the work zone.

Laguna Shores Road – Hustlin’ Hornet Drive to Caribbean Drive (Bond 2018)

Laguna Shores Road, between Hustlin’ Hornet Drive to Caribbean Drive, is closed for reconstruction. Motorists are advised to use Waldron Road as an alternative route for thru traffic. Access is provided within the closed roadway segments to residences and businesses within the work zone. The following short-term closures are in place so the contractor can perform utility work:

There is a short-term closure of Laguna Shores Road south of Beasley Road to perform utility work and stormwater installations.

Laguna Shores Road – Mediterranean Drive to Wyndale Street (Bond 2018)

Laguna Shores Road, between Mediterranean Drive to Wyndale Street, is closed for reconstruction. Motorists are advised to use Waldron Road as an alternative route for thru traffic. Access is provided within the closed roadway segments to residences and businesses within the work zone.

Leopard Street – Palm Drive to Nueces Bay Boulevard (Bond 2018)

The southern part of the Leopard Street and Battlin’ Buc Boulevard intersection will be closed temporarily. The closure is needed to install new utilities within the intersection before school starts. Travel lanes are reduced to one lane, in each direction, along the westbound lanes (north side) of Leopard Street between Nueces Bay Boulevard and Battlin’ Buc Boulevard. Motorists traveling eastbound along Leopard Street are shifted to the westbound lanes (north side) at Old Robstown Road. The southern part of the Leopard Street and Nueces Bay Boulevard intersection remains closed. Nueces Bay Boulevard is also closed to thru traffic between Leopard Street and Up River Road.

Ocean Drive Rehabilitation Project – Airline Road to Louisiana Avenue

Ocean Drive is reduced to one lane, in each direction, on the east side of Ocean Drive (northbound lanes) between Airline Road and Louisiana Avenue. Access to properties within the work zone will be maintained at all times.

Ohio Avenue – Staples Street Project, Bay Ltd.

Ohio Avenue is closed to thru traffic between Staples Street and Swantner Drive for sanitary sewer utility construction. Access to properties within the work zone will be maintained at all times.

Park Road 22 Bridge and Channel – Whitecap Boulevard to Commodores Drive (SH 361)

Phase 1 of the Park Road 22 Bridge and Channel project is underway on the east side (northbound lanes) of Park Road 22. Motorists traveling northbound along Park Road 22 are shifted to the southbound lanes (west side) between Cruiser Street and Compass Street. Travel lanes are reduced to one lane, in each direction, along the southbound lanes (west side) between Cruiser Street and Compass Street.

Six Points Intersection - Street and Signal Improvements (Bond 2018)

During Phase 5 of the project, drivers and pedestrians should expect to see the following lane closures and traffic changes:

South Staples Street, in the southbound direction, will be reduced to one lane from Booty Street to South Alameda Street.

The “Right-Only” travel lane along South Staples Street, between South Alameda Street and the Six Points Intersection, will be closed.

The outside thru lane along South Staples Street, between South Alameda Street and the Six Points Intersection, is opened to allow thru and right turn movements onto Ayers Street, Staples Street, and Alameda Street.

The inside thru lane on the east side (northbound lane) of Staples Street will be closed at the intersection of Ayers Street.

Ayers Street will be closed, in the westbound direction, between 7th Street and the Six Points intersection. Westbound traffic will be detoured at 7th Street.

Alameda Street, in the northbound direction, between Palmero Street and the Six Points Intersection, will be closed. Thru traffic will be shifted to the west side (southbound lane) of Alameda Street approaching the Six Points intersection and continue this movement thru the intersection.

The right lane will be closed along South Staples Street between 10th Street and the Six Points intersection.

10th Street, between Ayers Street and South Staples Street, has been reconstructed, and traffic flow has been changed to ONE-WAY in the southbound direction (Ayers Street to South Staples Street).

Palmero Street, between Alameda Street and South Staples Street, is closed to thru traffic in the westbound direction only.

Sidewalks will be closed within the work zone.

Staples Street – Baldwin Boulevard to Kostoryz Road (Bond 2018)

During Phase 1 of construction on Staples Street, between Baldwin Boulevard and Kostoryz Road, drivers and pedestrians should expect the following traffic changes:

The northbound lanes and center turn lane (east side) of Staples Street, between Baldwin Boulevard and Kostoryz Road, will be closed for construction. Traffic will be shifted to the west side of Staples Street (southbound lanes) and reduced to one lane in each direction.

Traffic along northbound Staples Street will be shifted to the west side (southbound lanes) of the roadway approaching the Kostoryz Road intersection.

The inside left-turn lane will be closed along Kostoryz Road at the Staples Street intersection.

The intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Kosar Street with Staples Street, on the east side, is closed to install storm water utilities.

Sidewalks will be closed on the east side of Staples Street, within the construction zone.

Staples Street – South Padre Island Drive to Lansdown Drive, Bay Ltd.

A City Contractor is performing mill and overlay operations on Staples Street between SPID and Lansdown Drive. Motorists should expect various lane closures. Flaggers will be onsite to assist motorists. Delays are expected, and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

Swantner Drive – Indiana Avenue to Texan Trail (Bond 2018)

Swantner Drive is closed to thru traffic between Indiana Avenue and Ralston Avenue for reconstruction. Chamberlain Drive is also closed between Reid Drive and Swantner Drive. Access to local residents is provided.

CITY PERMITTED CLOSURES

Brownlee Boulevard – Elizabeth Street to Staples Street

Contractors for AEP Texas are implementing daily, right lane closures along southbound Brownlee Boulevard, between Elizabeth Street and Staples Street, to install new fiber-optic lines. Temporary lane closures are expected to last several weeks.

Greenwood – Gavilan Street to Days End Drive (B. Robinson, Spectrum)

Contractors for Spectrum are implementing daily right lane closures along with both northbound and southbound directions of Greenwood Drive, between Gavilan Street and Days End Drive, to install a new underground conduit. This work is expected to last several weeks.

Harbor Drive - Hamman Excavating

Harbor Drive, north of Hirsch Street, is temporarily closed for reconstruction. Two-way traffic will be maintained along a short segment of Harbor Drive between Hirsch Street and the museum parking lot.

Kostoryz Road – Saratoga Boulevard to Holly Road (AEP Texas)

Contractors for AEP Texas are implementing daily right lane closures along northbound Kostoryz Street, between Saratoga Boulevard and Holly Road, to install new power poles and electrical cables. When construction progresses to the Holly Road intersection, contractors will be implementing a daily, right lane closure along eastbound Holly Road and will continue through the intersection. This work is expected to last several weeks.

Leopard Street – Palm Drive to Port Avenue (AT&T)

Leopard Street between Palm Drive and Port Avenue is reduced to one lane, in each direction, along eastbound lanes (south side). The work zone is needed to adjust an existing vault and paving operations after the relocation. Lane closures along this stretch of Leopard Street are expected to last several weeks.

Martin Street – Dorado Street to Kentucky Derby Drive (Mesa Mechanical)

Contractors for a private development are performing sanitary and storm sewer installations along Martin Street that will impact traffic flow at the intersection of Dorado Street. This work will also impact traffic flow around the school. Motorists and pedestrians should expect to see the following traffic changes:

The intersection of Martin Street and Dorado Street will be partially closed. This partial closure will reduce Martin Street to “one-way” in the southbound direction, at the intersection.

Northbound Martin Street will be fully closed to traffic at Dorado Street. Motorists traveling north on Martin Street will be detoured onto Kentucky Derby Drive.

Two-way traffic, for local access to the school, will be maintained along Martin Street between Kentucky Derby Drive and the Los Encino’s Elementary School bus parking lot.

Dorado Street will be closed to thru traffic between Ventura Lane and Martin Street, in the eastbound direction only. Motorists traveling eastbound on Dorado Street will be detoured onto Ventura Lane and Carolyn Drive to access Martin Street.

Motorists will be allowed to turn left (in the westbound direction) when exiting the school driveway located on Dorado Street.

Sidewalks will be closed within the work zone.

McArdle Road – Ennis Joslin Road to Nile Drive (AEP Texas)

Contractors for AEP Texas are implementing daily closures and traffic shifts into the center turn lane, along westbound McArdle Road between Ennis Joslin Road and Nile Drive. Lane closures are being implemented to install new power poles and electrical cables along the north side of McArdle Road. This work is expected to last several weeks.

Mexico Street/Mestina Street – Leopard Street to Lipan Street (Guerra Underground Construction)

Mexico Street between Leopard Street and Lipan Street is closed to replace a sanitary sewer line for the City of Corpus Christi as part of Harbor Bridge construction. Westbound Mestina Street is closed to thru traffic at Josephine Street. Local access is provided to residents. This street closure is expected to last several months.

Ocean Drive – Ennis Joslin Road to Resaca Street (AEP Texas)

Beginning Monday, September 20, Contractors for AEP will implement daily mobile lane closures along northbound and southbound Ocean Drive. The mobile work zone is needed to convert existing streetlights to LED.

Staples Street – Hayward Drive to Barracuda Place (AEP Texas)

Contractors for AEP Texas are implementing daily right lane closures along southbound Staples Street, between Hayward Drive and Barracuda Place, to install new fiber optic cable on existing power poles. This work is expected to last several weeks.

Staples Street – Holly Road to South Padre Island Drive (AEP Texas)

Over the next several months, an AEP Texas contractor will be installing new underground electrical circuits along Staples Street from Burnham Drive to South Padre Island Drive. Work will be performed at night. Nightly lane closures will begin promptly at 8:30 p.m. and end at 5:30 a.m. During nightly closures and over the course of the project, motorists should expect the following traffic changes:

Staples Street will be reduced to one lane in the northbound direction.

Closures of the center-turn lane at active work zone areas.

Left-turn restrictions on side streets within active work zone areas.

Closures of the center and westbound travel lane along McArdle Road, between Lum Street and Salem Drive.

Motorists traveling through the area should use caution, follow posted speed limits, and pay attention to workers and work vehicles moving in and out of the work zone.

Yorktown Boulevard – Rodd Field Road to Bichon Drive City Project 19062A IDIQ (Grace Paving)

There is a right-lane closure, in the westbound direction, along Yorktown Boulevard between Rodd Field Road and Bay Drive. The work zone is needed to construct new driveways and turning bays for the new Del Mar Campus. Lane closures along this stretch of Yorktown Boulevard is expected to last several weeks.