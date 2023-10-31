Upcoming closures scheduled for I-37 Nueces River Project

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — There are lane closures on Interstate Highway 37 scheduled for Oct. 31 from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

As part of the I-37 Nueces River Bridge Reconstruction Project, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) contractors plan to close one northbound I-37 main lane at the Nueces River from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Contractors will also close the southbound US 77 to the southbound I-37 direct connector from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2.

"These night closures are needed for barrier work. Drivers wishing to access southbound I-37 may use SH 234. The southbound US 77 to northbound I-37 direct connector will remain open," said officials.

All work is weather permitting and lane closures are subject to change without notice.

For more information on the I-37 Nueces River Reconstruction Project visit the project webpage.

