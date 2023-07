According to the Coastal Bend Bay and Estuaries program, July 5 is the dirtiest day for local beaches.

The yellow mesh litter bags are called Up2U bags. They are free and are located in the blue boxes near the beach access entrances. The bags hold approximately 1/3 yards of litter and serve as a tool for trash removal, trash prevention, and outreach.

If you are an organization looking to use the bags to help clean up click here.