United Way of the Coastal Bend receives biggest donation yet

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United Way of the Coastal Bend received a big donation.

On Wednesday, Valero Refineries in Corpus Christi and Three Rivers handed over $1.8 million to the non-profit.

The money was raised through employee pledges and employee lead fundraisers. Those funds were then matched by Valero.

"Oh my god it's amazing," said Stephanie Jordan with United Way. "I mean, it's overwhelming to experience the enormous generosity of Valero Three Rivers and Corpus Christi employees, as well as Valero as a corporation."

Wednesday's donation was the largest amount ever contributed to the United Way of the Coastal Bend.

The group serves 10 counties. To learn more about the United Way, click here.

