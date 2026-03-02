United Way of the Coastal Bend brings Read Across America Day to students in Corpus Christi and beyond

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 45 guest readers from local businesses and city government visited classrooms across Corpus Christi, Portland, and Taft for Read Across America Day.

Some Coastal Bend kids got a surprise when they walked into school this morning — a reading party featuring special guest readers they had never seen before.

United Way of the Coastal Bend recruited more than 45 guest readers from local businesses and city government to visit classrooms in Corpus Christi, Portland, and Taft for Read Across America Day. More than 1,500 preschool and elementary students got to start their Monday with the celebration.

Shaye Carpenter, principal at JFK Elementary, said the event sends an important message to students.

"Always an exciting thing for them so it's nice for them to see like, you know what, reading is important. Reading is a special thing because it's not just from our teachers but also other individuals in the community," Carpenter said.

This year, United Way of the Coastal Bend made the celebration even bigger, expanding into San Patricio County for the very first time. The campaign has been building a love of reading in young children since 1998.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!