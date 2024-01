The compelling chronicles of South Texas meteorologist, Dale Nelson, as he looks back into his life’s most prominent and unforgettable moments.

After 44 years — 42 of those in the Coastal Bend — award-winning KRIS 6 Chief Meteorologist Dale Nelson's last forecast for Corpus Christi was on December 29, 2023.

This documentary aired on December 30th in tribute to the many years Dale spent here at KRIS 6.





If you would like to watch this video on YouTube, click here.