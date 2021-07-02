Unemployment in the Coastal Bend is down but Snoop's still searching for workers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — According to Texas Workforce Solutions the unemployment rate in the coastal bend is decreasing, in March it was at 9.1 percent and now it is at 7.8 percent, Xena Mercado with the Texas Workforce Commission said that people are starting to apply for jobs.

"We have seen more traffic in our career center, so we have seen that more people are willing to apply and look for work." She said.

Mitchell Kalogridis owner of Sunset Island where Snoopy's is located says the he is still having trouble finding people to work.

" We're about approximately 125 to 130 people but we need 30 to 50 more and it has been very difficult to bring in staff that is hospitality oriented." He said.

Sunset Island consists of Snoopy's, Scoopy's Ice Cream Parlor, and Marker 37 Marina, he is in the process of adding Snoopy's Oyster Bar, but the contractor in charge of that project is also having a hard time finding people to work.

"The contractor has had repeated conversations with me," Kalogridis said. " I think he is down to three people and it has been very difficult for our contractors to keep their staff."

If you are interested in working, Sunset Island is hiring, the Texas Workforce commission will also have a restaurant and food industry job fair at the Omni Hotel on July 7.