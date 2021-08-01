Watch
Undocumented immigrants found being smuggled in Bishop

Posted at 4:24 PM, Aug 01, 2021
BISHOP, Texas — Two people are facing charges after allegedly attempting to smuggle illegal immigrants in Bishop on Saturday night.

According to Bishop police, around 8:00 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 28 and Highway 77 NB, officers pulled over a small SUV, and during a search of the vehicle, they found two people concealed in the back, who were determined to be undocumented immigrants.

Both people were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol for processing.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were arrested on felony human smuggling charges and taken to the Nueces County Jail for holding.

