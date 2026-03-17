UFW pulls out of Cesar Chavez Day events over abuse allegations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The United Farm Workers says it will not participate in this year's Cesar Chavez Day events following allegations that the union's co-founder was involved in the abuse of young women or minors.

In a statement, the UFW said it has received reports that Cesar Chavez was allegedly involved in the abuse of women and minors. The union said it has not received any direct reports and does not have firsthand knowledge of the claims, but described the allegations as deeply troubling and said it felt compelled to take further action.

The UFW said it is now working with outside experts to set up an independent, confidential process for anyone who may have experienced harm to come forward, share their experiences, and access support.

Rather than participating in celebrations, the union is encouraging people to take part in immigration justice events and acts of service to support farmworkers that help empower people in their own communities.

The Cesar Chavez Foundation also released a statement, reading in part:

"The Foundation is working with leaders in the Farmworker Movement to be responsive to these allegations, support the people who may have been harmed by his actions, and ensure we are united and guided by our commitment to justice and community empowerment."

We will continue to keep you updated as this story develops.

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