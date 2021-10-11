U.S. Supreme Court will hear Ramirez arguments on Nov. 1

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Texas executions may face delays over the state's refusal to allow spiritual advisers to touch an inmate and pray aloud as they are being put to death.

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to hear religious freedom claims from inmate John Henry Ramirez may have future executions put on hold - at least for now.

Ramirez was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2004 robbery and stabbing of Pablo Castro, a convenience store clerk in Corpus Christi.

The court blocked Ramirez's execution last month.

Other inmates have since made similar religious claims - which is forcing the courts to place their executions on hold.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Ramirez's case beginning Nov. 1.