U.S. Marshals looking for two wanted fugitives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force is in need of help in locating Julia Quinones Lechuga and Alexander Quinones.

38-year-old Alexander Quinones is considered armed and dangerous and is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Julia Quinones Lechuga is wanted for hinder apprehension or prosecution. She is a 32-year-old who stands 5 foot, 1 inch and weighs about 170 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

If you know how to locate either of these two wanted subjects, call Crime Stoppers at (361)888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online here . The information you provide to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.