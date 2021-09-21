U.S. Coast Guard collecting items for hurricane victims

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The local U.S. Coast Guard is collecting donations for people who have had their lives turned upside down due to the powerful storms that have hit Texas and Louisiana in recent weeks.

The Coast Guard will be accepting donations through Friday. They say there is a big need for gas cards, gas canisters, batteries, and canned food.

"We've definitely have had a lot of donations we can always use more though. The community seems to be very giving, they understand living in the Gulf Coast that hurricanes are definitely no joke", said a local U.S. Coast Guard official.

You can drop off your donations at the Coast Guard's office at 2023 Airline, that's right near the intersection at Holly Road.

