TxDPS cancelling all appointments at Driver's License offices statewide

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDPS) is experiencing technical issues that may impact all Texans who may need to renew or replace a driver's license or identification card, obtain a driver's record, or verify eligibility.

TxDPS announced they are canceling all driver's license appointments for the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, between 7:30 and 12 p.m. due to an ongoing outage of the driver's license system.

"The outage is impacting all driver's license services, including renewing or replacing a driver license or identification card, obtaining a driver record and verifying eligibility. This is impacting offices across the state, as well as online," said officials with TxDPS.

Customers who had an appointment scheduled are being notified of the cancellation through the email or phone number used when creating their appointment.

"The department continues working to identify the issue, which is related to the driver license system update that took place over the Labor Day weekend," added officials.

Personnel with TxDPS are working to get the technical issues fixed as quickly as possible.