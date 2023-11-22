TxDOT urges the community not to drink and drive during the holidays

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The holiday season is the time for celebrations with friends and family and many Texans will gather around the table for Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow. But, for some families of the 1,246 people killed last year in Texas by drunk drivers, the holiday season will be nothing to celebrate.

“Don’t turn your holiday event into a life-changing tragedy by drinking and driving,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “A safe and sober ride should be at the top of your list when making plans with family and friends. If not, you risk your job, your life, and the lives of others. It’s just not worth it.”

In 2022 alone, there were 108 people killed and 229 people seriously injured in DUI-alcohol-related crashes in just 32 days across the state of Texas.

"All of these families suffered painful memories that will last a lifetime," added TxDOT officials.

In the 10-county Corpus Christi District in 2022, there were 12,291 traffic crashes, resulting in 118 fatalities and 382 serious injuries alone.

"Aransas, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kleberg, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio, and San Patricio counties make up TxDOT’s Corpus Christi District," said officials.

There were 7,685 traffic crashes resulting in 33 fatalities and 155 serious injuries in the city of Corpus Christi in 2022. There were 422 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes, resulting in 11 fatalities and 19 serious injuries in 2022 in Corpus Christi.

Drunk driving crashes are completely preventable, yet they can cause physical, emotional, and financial consequences that last for years.

If you drink any amount of alcohol this holiday season, never get behind the wheel. Instead, designate a sober driver, use a ride-share service or taxi, call a friend or family member for a ride, or use public transportation to ensure you get home safely.