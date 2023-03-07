Watch Now
TxDOT preparing college students to celebrate Spring Break responsibly

According to TxDOT, last year Texas saw 48,641 traffic crashes occur during the holiday season (i.e.- Dec. 1, 2021, through Jan. 1, 2022) which resulted in 433 fatalities and 1,695 serious injuries. Almost a quarter of those deaths—23%— were DUI-alcohol related, with 98 people killed and 236 people seriously injured in drunk driving crashes.<br/><br/>
Posted at 8:06 AM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 09:06:57-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tx-DOT is kicking off its "Drive Sober. No Regrets" campaign ahead of Spring Break.

The campaign targets college students and is partnering with "U in the Driver Seat", a college-based peer-to-peer program focused on making sure everyone finds a sober ride during spring break.

"One person in Texas dies every 7 hours and 43 minutes in a DUI-alcohol-related traffic crash. In 2021, 1,134 people in Texas were killed and 2,565 seriously injured because someone chose to get behind the wheel while impaired," said officials
from Tx-DOT.

During Spring Break of 2021, Texas saw 874 DUI-related traffic crashes resulting in 31 deaths.

Spring Break for most Texas college students is from March 13 -17, but the celebrations begin for many students beginning late next week. 

"Celebrating Spring Break with friends should be a joyous time for college students. Too often, however, it can turn tragic because someone chooses to get behind the wheel after drinking," added officials.

