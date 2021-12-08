TxDOT: JFK Causeway Bridge maintenance project going according to plan

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city council got an update on the JFK Causeway Bridge maintenance project on Tuesday.

The work on the 19 month project began last week, and so far is going according to plan.

TxDOT and the Public Works Department put together a weekly newsletter and website to keep the community up-to-date on the project. But that's just part of a wider plan to make sure there is good communication between TxDOT, the city and the members of the community who will be impacted the most by the work.

TxDOT officials will give an in-person update to city council on their work in January.

Closures will be restricted to certain days because of special events and hurricane season. TxDOT is still looking at spring break closures and plans to have a report on that soon.