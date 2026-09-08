TxDOT invites Corpus Christi community to share safety concerns about SH 361 corridor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is inviting residents, businesses, commuters and visitors to share their thoughts on safety along the SH 361 corridor at a community open house later this month.

The SH 361 Corridor Safety Conversation will be held Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Island in the Son United Methodist Church, 10650 SH 361, Corpus Christi, Texas 78418.

The event will follow a come-and-go open house format, allowing attendees to stop by at their convenience, speak directly with TxDOT staff, review ongoing safety efforts and share feedback. No formal presentation will be given.

TxDOT said community input will help shape both near-term and long-term strategies aimed at improving safety along the corridor.

"We know the people who use SH 361 every day have valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities along the corridor," TxDOT officials said. "This conversation is an opportunity to listen, share what we've learned so far, and work together toward safer travel for everyone."

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about current and future safety initiatives and discuss concerns directly with TxDOT representatives.

Anyone who travels SH 361, lives nearby, owns a business in the area or uses the corridor occasionally is encouraged to attend.

If you can not attend you are asked to send your suggestions to SH361_Safety@txdot.gov

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