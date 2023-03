CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are getting ready for the first wave of spring breakers.

To deal with the extra traffic that begins this weekend, TXDOT workers removed some road barriers on the JFK Causeway. That will open up more lanes starting this Friday.

The weekend of March 10 is expected to be even busier because that's when area schools and colleges go on spring break.