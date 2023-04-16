TXDOT announces partial closures on JFK Causeway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The JFK Causeway is about to undergo a partial closure again.

Starting Monday, the westbound sections of the shoulder and outside lane of the JFK Causeway will be closed due to AT&T communications work, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Closures are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday beginning near the base of the Intracoastal Bridge and working west toward Flour Bluff.

The shoulder and outside lane will be closed in sections of approximately 500 feet at a time and then reopened as the work progresses. The left, or inside travel lane will remain open during the project, while travel in the eastbound lanes on the causeway should be unaffected, TXDOT states.

Law enforcement will be on-site to assist with traffic control and construction is estimated to be completed in 14 days, weather permitting.

Motorists may experience brief delays and are reminded to slow down in the work zone and watch for workers and heavy equipment.

